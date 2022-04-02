6th annual Bangor on tap returns to the Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 6th annual Bangor on Tap returned to the Cross Insurance Center Saturday.

Attendees tried samples from more than 50 of America’s best breweries. In all, there were more than 100 different varieties of suds to choose from.

There was also food, games, and live music from The Mallett Brothers.

The event is a local tradition that brings friends and family together.

“I love ciders, I love seltzers and I love beer. So, we decided this would be the perfect day. It happened to be on my birthday. So, we decided to come here for my birthday,” said Evelyn Bush, a Husson University student who was attending.

”We’re both 22, so we just started being able to try drinks. Try different things. This is a great place to try all different kinds of ciders, all different kinds of beers in the area,” said Husson University student Sydney Allen.

Bangor on Tap is also hosted a second session until 8:00 p.m.

