11th Annual Hancock County Food Drive now underway

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They say you’re not supposed to play with your food, but it was encouraged Saturday as the 11th Annual Hancock County Food Drive got underway.

Around 50 volunteers -- some dressed in fruit and vegetable costumes -- stood outside ten grocery stores across the county to get folks fired up about the month-long effort. They were collecting food and monetary donations to benefit local food pantries, meal sites, and school backpack programs.

The Hancock County Food Drive, which runs through April 30th, is a collaborative campaign between 18 organizations, in addition to Healthy Acadia and United Way of Eastern Maine.

Organizers believe they raised nearly $7,000 Saturday. With existing donations from local businesses and Maine Community Foundation, they’ve already raised about $30,000 of their $40,000 goal.

Of course, they wouldn’t mind exceeding that goal.

They’re holding two other events this month: Read-A-Thon and Miles for Meals.

If you missed today’s kick off events but would still like to give, you can donate all month long, either online or by check, and can donate food at one of their collection sites.

