Work to begin this spring on salmon farm in Bucksport

It is being built at the site of the former Verso Paper Mill.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (BDN) - Work will begin this spring on a land-based salmon farm in Bucksport.

It is being built at the site of the former Verso Paper Mill.

The company, Whole Oceans, told the Bangor Daily News it intends to start pre-construction work on the Bucksport site soon.

The farm is slated to be one of the largest land-based, re-circulating aquaculture systems in the world.

