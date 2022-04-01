Advertisement

Versant to start work on Route 1A in Dedham, Ellsworth area

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power will soon begin work on Route 1A in Dedham and Ellsworth.

We’re told Versant crews will be rebuilding a 6 mile section of transmission line in poor condition.

A detailed traffic control plan has been prepared with the Maine DOT and state police will help as well.

It’s important to note wide loads will be temporarily restricted while work is completed.

”It’s important that we replace these assets, they’ve lived their useful life, some of the pieces date to the 1930′s, so we’ve been trying to be cost efficient, replace them when we can and when it makes sense. This part of the work will involves us moving some of the lines roadside so we can access them easier if something goes wrong,” said Judy Long, communications manager with Versant Power.

Versant asks drivers to slow down and give their crews space to safely do their work.

This work is the last major phase of the project that needs to be done before the long term project is completed in 2023.

