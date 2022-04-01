Advertisement

Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary

Police say they found a pistol and guns inside the home.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing burglary and drug charges after police say they broke into a home in Lincoln Thursday.

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani Perkins of Boston, Massachusetts have been charged with burglary and criminal mischief, among other charges.

Police were called to a home on Transalpine Road just before 1 p.m. for a threatening complaint and a welfare concern.

...
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious complaint" at a home on Transalpine Road in Lincoln Thursday.(WABI)

They say they received a call stating that the homeowner was being threatened inside his home by two men with firearms, and they had large amounts of drugs on them.

Police were able to make contact with the homeowner and found that he was not inside. He was in Bangor.

The homeowner told police he was watching the two men on a live feed from a camera inside the home.

The Transalpine Road was shut down for some time around the home while police negotiated with the men inside.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were able to make contact with the men by phone.

They were taken into custody peacefully and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

After the two men were taken into custody, the homeowner gave consent to search his residence for the weapons and drugs.

A search of the home was conducted and a pistol and drugs, cocaine and fentanyl, were recovered.

