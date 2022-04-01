Advertisement

Showers Likely Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

By Todd Simcox
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a cloudy and showery Friday ahead as low pressure moves through the region. Showers will spread into the state as the morning progresses and continue through the afternoon and evening before tapering off later this evening and early tonight. Temperatures will be a bit above average today with highs in the 40s to near 50° north and near or a bit above 50° elsewhere. Showers will taper off from west to east across the state this evening as low pressure moves to our east. Colder air moving in behind the departing low will allow for some snow showers across northern locales tonight. As the system pulls away from the area, any snow showers will move out and clouds will give way to some partial clearing after midnight. Northwest winds will increase tonight with gusts to 25 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region with overnight lows dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s.

High pressure will build in to bring us a drier and brighter day Saturday. With high pressure building in and low pressure to our east, we’ll have a gusty northwest wind to deal with on Saturday too with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs mainly in the 40s. A weak disturbance will approach on Sunday bringing us increasing clouds during the day. It will still be a good day but not as bright as Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s for highs Sunday afternoon. Quiet weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s to low 50s both days.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs between 44°-56°. Winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending early. A few snow showers possible across the north. Partial clearing late. Lows between 25°-32°. West/northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs between 39°-49°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to around 50°.

