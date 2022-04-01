Advertisement

Sen. Angus King announces support for Supreme Court nominee

Both of Maine’s senators now plan to vote to confirm
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Sen. Angus King announced Friday he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. That means both of Maine’s senators will vote to confirm. Sen. Susan Collins announced her decision earlier this week, becoming the first Republican to say she will vote to confirm.

King, an independent, made his announcement a day after meeting with Jackson.

“After carefully reviewing Judge Jackson’s record, attending portions of her nomination hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and meeting with her face-to-face, I will enthusiastically vote to support her confirmation,” said King in a statement. “I have been impressed by Judge Jackson’s extensive qualifications, deep understanding of the law, and exemplary judicial temperament, and can clearly see why she has received bipartisan support throughout her judicial career. I’m especially pleased that she will bring a much-needed new perspective as both the first Black woman and the first former public defender to be appointed to the Supreme Court.”

Democratic leaders in the Senate have said they want to vote on confirming Jackson next week before they leave for Easter recess.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

Latest News

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
The temporary change is scheduled until Friday at 6 p.m..
Community Connector will temporarily pick-up, drop-off passengers along Water Street
Reciting poetry is one thing. Reciting well is quite another. In her video submission for the...
George Stevens senior to compete in “Poetry Out Loud” National Semifinals
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Versant to start work on Route 1A in Dedham, Ellsworth area