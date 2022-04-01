Portland drops COVID-19 protocols for indoor events at city-owned venues

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - As of Friday, you no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend events at city-owned indoor venues in Portland.

That includes Merrill Auditorium, Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway.

Masking is also no longer required but is still recommended for those who are high risk and the city says anyone is welcome to wear a mask if they wish.

The city does say some events may still require certain health and safety protocols depending on requests from the artist, event organizer, promoter or league.

As of Friday, protocols such as masking or proof of vaccination were still required for Friday’s Beach Boys concert, the Portland Symphony Orchestra and Portland Ovations.

People had been required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test in order to attend events at city venues since Oct. 4, 2021.

Many other facilities in Portland already dropped their vaccination and masking mandates.

The city-wide indoor mask mandate was repealed in February.

