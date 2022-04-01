Advertisement

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Rumford arrest

Jeffrey Hill, 33, of Rumford, was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday
Jeffrey Hill, 33, of Rumford, was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A Rumford man is facing multiple charges for allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

According to police, Jeffrey Hill was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Hill was pulled over by an officer who knew he did not have a license. After he was arrested, investigators said they found the 33 year-old was concealing 18 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Rumford Police had already been collaborating on an investigation into Hill’s alleged drug trafficking.

Rumford Police said they seized more than $70,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl in an arrest on Friday(Rumford Police Department)

After searching his Cumberland Street apartment, investigators said they found nearly 230 more grams of Fentanyl and an additional 92 grams of cocaine.

Police said some of the drugs found were already packaged for sale.

Rumford police Chief Tony Milligan said amount of fentanyl seized was enough for up to 2,360 fatal overdoses of the highly-potent synthetic opioid.

The drugs have a combined street value of more than $70,000.

Hill had previously been convicted for felony drug trafficking in Rumford. He could face up to a 30 year sentence on the new charges.

