Maine’s first Odd and Unusual show coming to The Elm in Waterville Saturday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A first of its kind event is happening is Waterville Saturday.

The event will be held at the Elm near downtown Waterville.

Maine’s first Odd and Unusual show is kicking off spring events in Waterville. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, the owner of Old Soul Collectives, a vintage store in the heart of the city.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we’re able to create a place for people to all kind of come together and be around other like minded people share the same passions and interests,” said Stetson.

She partnered with Misty Lane who owns and operates an online store called Hillbilly Furniture and Furs.

“There’s a lot of us out there I think we’re just not really known because we don’t have a place to go and get the stuff that we want,” said Lane.

Much like the items sold in both stores, there will be over 20 vendors at the event offering various unusual items.

“We’re gonna have things like taxidermy what specimens’ old antique medical equipment,” said Lane. “There’s going to be crystals. There’s going to be people selling bone art anything odd and unusual.”

There will be a beverage bar and door prizes every hour during the event. Stetson said she is hopeful that people have an open mind about the event

“I know not everybody enjoys taxidermy, what specimens, things like that, but we’re just normal people we just like an eclectic mix of things that life offers.”

Although this is the first year, Stetson says she is looking forward to many more.

“I’m excited to be doing it with misty and see if we can keep it going year after year.”

