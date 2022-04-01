Advertisement

Maine’s first Odd and Unusual show coming to The Elm in Waterville Saturday

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A first of its kind event is happening is Waterville Saturday.

The event will be held at the Elm near downtown Waterville.

Maine’s first Odd and Unusual show is kicking off spring events in Waterville. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, the owner of Old Soul Collectives, a vintage store in the heart of the city.

“I think it’s pretty cool that we’re able to create a place for people to all kind of come together and be around other like minded people share the same passions and interests,” said Stetson.

She partnered with Misty Lane who owns and operates an online store called Hillbilly Furniture and Furs.

“There’s a lot of us out there I think we’re just not really known because we don’t have a place to go and get the stuff that we want,” said Lane.

Much like the items sold in both stores, there will be over 20 vendors at the event offering various unusual items.

“We’re gonna have things like taxidermy what specimens’ old antique medical equipment,” said Lane. “There’s going to be crystals. There’s going to be people selling bone art anything odd and unusual.”

There will be a beverage bar and door prizes every hour during the event. Stetson said she is hopeful that people have an open mind about the event

“I know not everybody enjoys taxidermy, what specimens, things like that, but we’re just normal people we just like an eclectic mix of things that life offers.”

Although this is the first year, Stetson says she is looking forward to many more.

“I’m excited to be doing it with misty and see if we can keep it going year after year.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

Latest News

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
The temporary change is scheduled until Friday at 6 p.m..
Community Connector will temporarily pick-up, drop-off passengers along Water Street
Reciting poetry is one thing. Reciting well is quite another. In her video submission for the...
George Stevens senior to compete in “Poetry Out Loud” National Semifinals
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Versant to start work on Route 1A in Dedham, Ellsworth area