Maine seafood industry to receive major financial boost

Applications for the grant will be open from April 1st to April 28th.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced that nearly 16-million dollars will be heading to Maine’s wholesale seafood dealers and processors to help the industry recover from the pandemic.

The grant, a part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, will also invest in infrastructure improvements to help during future market interruptions.

To be eligible, a business must have held a wholesale seafood dealer, lobster processor, seaweed buyer, worm dealer, or elver dealer license since April 1, 2020.

According to the Mills administration, the grant will help with payroll costs, utilities payments, and other business-related expenses.

Applications for the grant will be open from April 1st to April 28th.

https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-announces-opening-16-million-maine-jobs-recovery-plan-grant-program-support

