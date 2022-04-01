Advertisement

Maine Discovery Museum to launch programs for science teachers

Maine Discovery Museum
Maine Discovery Museum
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this fall the Maine Discovery Museum will host programs and workshops to help train teachers from around the state.

This was all made possible by $500,000 from part of the 1.5 trillion-dollar federal omnibus package.

The goal is that these programs and workshops will aide teachers in providing a better education in science for students Kindergarten through fifth grade.

A group educators say are historically late to learning about science.

Executive Director of the Maine Discovery Museum Niles Parker said, “Unless your child happens to have a teacher who has a particular interest in some science topic, they’re not going to get regular science instruction in school, and I think that’s a tragic mistake.”

The Museum says that they expect these workshops will become an annual event.

