Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROME, Maine (WMTW) - Unsafe speed and low visibility likely played a role in a crash that killed a 22-year-old man in Rome Thursday night, police said.

The driver, Brad Daggett of New Sharon, lost control and went off the road while driving on Route 225 just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to investigators. Daggett’s truck rolled before hitting several large trees, police said.

Daggett was initially trapped inside the truck before crews were able to extricate him. He eventually died from his injuries.

His passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Neither Daggett or his passenger were wearing seat belts, according to police.

