Advertisement

Lobster boats must have tracking devices in federal waters

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Regulators are going to require lobster boats operating in federal waters to have tracking devices next year.

The American Lobster Management Board voted Thursday to require lobstermen who fish far offshore in federal waters to transmit data showing their location.

The tracking devices would provide regulators with better data to get an idea of where lobsters are located.

Lobstermen aren’t thrilled with the idea. They currently don’t have to report their location.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

Latest News

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
The temporary change is scheduled until Friday at 6 p.m..
Community Connector will temporarily pick-up, drop-off passengers along Water Street
Reciting poetry is one thing. Reciting well is quite another. In her video submission for the...
George Stevens senior to compete in “Poetry Out Loud” National Semifinals
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Versant to start work on Route 1A in Dedham, Ellsworth area