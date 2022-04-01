Lobster boats must have tracking devices in federal waters

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Regulators are going to require lobster boats operating in federal waters to have tracking devices next year.

The American Lobster Management Board voted Thursday to require lobstermen who fish far offshore in federal waters to transmit data showing their location.

The tracking devices would provide regulators with better data to get an idea of where lobsters are located.

Lobstermen aren’t thrilled with the idea. They currently don’t have to report their location.

