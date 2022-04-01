Advertisement

Executive Director for the Maine Discovery Museum steps down

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After 12 years of serving as the Executive Director for the Maine Discovery Museum Niles Parker is stepping down.

During his time he’s overseen an effort to bring science education to the museum. Something he knows will continue to evolve.

“I’d like to think that someday there could be a you know, part main Discovery Museum, part main Science Museum,” Niles stated.

For Niles it’s been fulfilling to watch the experiences of the museum stretch across generations.

He stated “We are now seeing parents bringing their kids. And they will remember when they themselves came here, you know, 20 years ago or 15 years ago as kids and so we’re not having multi generation memories of coming to the Discovery Museum, which is so wonderful and to have that staying power and to be reaching generations of people means an awful lot.”

Though the decision to step down was tough he’s leaving knowing the Maine Discovery Museum is in good hands.

Niles went onto say “This place is in a really good place, and I think is poised for wonderful things and has a great team of people here.”

