Ellsworth Elementary Middle School to host state gymnastics meet

Roughly 200 gymnasts are expected to compete in the first in-person State Meet in the newly-formed NGA League
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Springers Gymnastics is hosting the 2022 National Gymnastics Association Maine State Championships on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School.

Roughly 200 gymnasts are expected to compete in the first in-person State Meet in the newly-formed NGA League.

Anticipation is high as the Ellsworth Eagles prepare the venue for the competition.

“That definitely helps having your team right there with you. It’s really fun with all these people here, the crowd, and the other teams. If you have your team quite literally right behind you, I think that really helps with being competitive and doing your best routines,” said Kaela Springer, sophomore.

All of the championship event information can be found on the National Gymnastics Association Maine and Springers Gymnastics Facebook pages.

YouTube streaming will be available on the organizations’ channels, plus awards on Facebook Live.

Competition is set to run through the evening.

