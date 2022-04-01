Black Bear cheerleaders trying to bring home another national crown

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears cheer team is on its way to Daytona, Fla. to try to pair last year’s Intermediate All-Girl Division I National Championship with a Small Coed crown in 2022.

The team’s been working since late July to get to the big stage (WABI)

“We have just put so many hours in. We have come in on weekends. We do double sessions. We put in the time and the work to get where we are now,” said Jenna Voteur, senior.

The team’s been working since late July to get to the big stage.

“Oh my gosh, the energy from hundreds of teams is insane. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen,” said Caroline Collins, senior.

“Oh, it is a whole different experience. The crowd is just huge. You are on the stage, center of attention, doing your thing. It’s just the biggest rush. It is amazing,” said Voteur.

Now, it’s time to nail their routine.

“Without a doubt, it’s definitely hard. We execute it in a way that makes it look easy, but also while we’re having fun,” said Collins.

“It’s the first one where we’ve really been able to show our skills. This team is so talented and so special. They’re just such a great group,” said Jewels Watson, head cheer coach.

The Black Bears will have a friends and family sendoff performance on Saturday.

“They support us through everything with helping us build fundraisers to get us to where we’re going. They are just so incredibly supportive of us every step of the way,” said Voteur.

“These kids have been in this program for a long time. They’ve been cheerleading for a long time. These are the people who have got them to where they are, so it means the world to us to be able to perform in front of them,” said Watson.

Saturday’s sendoff is at the Pit at 12:30 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

Then, it’s on to the NCA & NDA Collegiate Nationals for the Black Bears next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.