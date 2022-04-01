Advertisement

Arkansas man arrested on multiple felony warrants appears in court

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Arkansas man wanted for multiple felony warrants in several states appeared in court Friday afternoon.

31-year-old Kyle Mcintosh of Helena, Arkansas was taken into custody in Etna Wednesday just before noon following a traffic stop.

Police say Mcintosh had warrants in Mississippi for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman 30 times.

He also had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia for drug charges.

Mcintosh signed a waiver for extradition Friday for the charges in Georgia and Mississippi.

This means he will go back to either state and deal with the matters there.

He will will appear in court in Bangor in May and will be released if the two states do not come get him.

