Another judge seals documents related to child porn charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A second judge has sealed additional court documents stemming from the arrest of a former Maine gubernatorial candidate on charges of possessing child pornography.

Justice MaryGay Kennedy on Thursday barred the public release of a search warrant and list of items seized from Cutler’s Portland home on March 23.

Another judge last week did the same for court documents associated with a search of his home on the coast in Brooklin, Maine.

Cutler, who’s free on $50,000 bail, ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 3.

