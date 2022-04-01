46th annual Passagassawakeag River Race set for Saturday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s Passy Race Day on Saturday morning.

The 46th edition of the event starts at 11 a.m. on the Savage Road in Belfast, and the race runs seven miles.

The Passy consists of stretches of flatwater, quickwater, and Class I whitewater among Young’s and Rolerson Rapids.

Watch for a two-mile stretch of quickwater and rapids at Rolerson Bridge.

Day-of registration is $20 and is open from 9-10:30 a.m.

