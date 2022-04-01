Advertisement

46th annual Passagassawakeag River Race set for Saturday

Day-of registration is $20 and is open from 9-10:30 a.m. before 11 a.m. race start
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s Passy Race Day on Saturday morning.

The 46th edition of the event starts at 11 a.m. on the Savage Road in Belfast, and the race runs seven miles.

The Passy consists of stretches of flatwater, quickwater, and Class I whitewater among Young’s and Rolerson Rapids.

Watch for a two-mile stretch of quickwater and rapids at Rolerson Bridge.

