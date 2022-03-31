Advertisement

Sen. Angus King, bipartisan legislative group introduce bill to improve country’s access to minerals

The legislation would direct the U.S. to work more closely with our allies to counter China’s current market dominance.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senator Angus King is among a bipartisan group of legislators pushing to curb America’s dependence on China’s minerals.

King, along with two republican senators and a democratic senator, have introduced a bill that aims to improve the country’s access to minerals, making the U.S. less reliant on China.

The legislation would direct the U.S. to work more closely with our allies to counter China’s current market dominance.

Those allies in the critical mineral market are Japan, Australia, and India - known together with the U.S. as “The Quad.”

Leveraging the existing trade partnership with “The Quad” would create and improve supply chains for minerals, which are necessary for technologies.

