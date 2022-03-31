Portland Police Department trying to fill 23 open positions

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Police Department is trying to fill 23 open positions.

“The job pool is more like a puddle,” interim Portland police Chief Heath Gorham said, describing the current hiring process.

Even though the city of Portland is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus, a $51,000 annual salary and a four-day workweek, it’s still not enough to attract new hires.

The police department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.

”We are currently 23 officers down,” Gorham said. “Over the last two years, we have seen challenges through all the stuff that happened nationally — the protests, the civil unrest. Some terrible things happened in our profession.”

Gorham said those recent events are turning a lot of people away from a career in law enforcement. He said the pandemic didn’t help. Like many other industries, those in law enforcement are retiring early or moving on to another career.

”We’re seeing folks with 8-to-12 years on who are deciding to switch professions altogether,” Gorham said.

The interim chief said the Portland Police Department is a great place for officers. He said a larger department allows for more opportunities, especially for new hires.

”Our crime reduction unit, the ability to get into specialty teams like our special reaction team, our bomb squad, our crisis negotiators – a lot of smaller organizations can’t offer that,” Gorham said.

During their last hiring event, they received 98 applicants. The number is down from 300 in what is described as good years.

Of those applicants, around 4% are hired due to the rigorous testing, training and background checks.

The town of Buxton has a much smaller police department with nine full-time officers — soon to be 10 with the recent hiring of its first full-time detective.

Police Chief Troy Cline said a recruiting video on social media caught the attention of at least one candidate. He has hired people away from the sheriff’s departments. Cline said the new hires are looking for a better work environment and more money.

”Unfortunately, there aren’t the candidates out there that there used to be and that’s why you see departments taking from each other because you need to protect your community,” Cline said. “If you have to take from one agency in order to protect your community better than my job, as Buxton chief, is to protect Buxton.”

Another indicator of trouble on the hiring front: There are fewer students in the criminal justice program at Southern Maine Community College.

Only 84 students enrolled this fall, down from 130 and 140 back in 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic.

