UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Dover-Foxcroft Police say a standoff on Park Street in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active.

According unofficial sources, it started around midnight Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Park Street and North Street.

We are told that surrounding roads were blocked off by police.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

