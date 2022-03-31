Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon, Showers Likely Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon as a warm front moves into the region. Highs will climb to the 40s to near 50° this afternoon. Rain showers will become more numerous tonight as a cold front moves towards the region. Temperatures won’t move much with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Showers will continue during the day Friday as low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures will be milder Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Shower chances will diminish later Friday afternoon and evening as low pressure moves to our east. Colder air moving behind the departing low could allow lingering moisture to fall as some snow showers across northern locales. High pressure will build in to bring us a drier and brighter day Saturday. With high pressure building in and low pressure to our east, we’ll have a gusty northwest wind to deal with on Saturday too with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs mainly in the 40s. A weak disturbance will approach on Sunday bringing us increasing clouds during the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s for highs Sunday afternoon.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. An isolated rain shower possible. Highs between 42°-49°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows between 37°-46°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely especially during the morning. Highs between 46°-56°. Winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

