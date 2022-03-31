Advertisement

MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing charges after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it found a significant amount of fentanyl hidden in cans of food in Corinth.

Dusty Bickford, 36, and his wife, Jessica Bickford, 33, both of Corinth, along with Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Massachusetts, were arrested Wednesday. They are all charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Officials say the arrests came as the result of a month’s long investigation.

During a search of a home on Black Road yesterday morning, MDEA agents and State Police say they found approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl. They say most of the drugs were sealed in cans of beans.

Authorities say they also recovered about $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

All three suspects are now at the Penobscot County Jail. The Bickfords are being held on $10,000 bail. There was no bail set for De La Cruz-Bonilla.

