Maine Senate approves bill to address public safety staffing shortages

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would address staffing shortages in public safety roles by providing help with student loan repayment to certain public safety workers.

LD1785, titled “An Act to Address Staffing Shortages in Critical Public Safety Jobs through Economic Incentives”, would create the Maine Public Safety Workers Loan Repayment Program through the Finance Authority of Maine.

The program provides up to $3,000 a year, for a maximum of three years, to the outstanding student loan balance of public safety workers living and working in Maine.

The amendment would establish the Maine Public Safety Workers Loan Repayment Program Fund and devote $2 million to the program.

The bill still faces votes at the Senate and the House.

