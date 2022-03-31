Legislators endorse higher classification for Androscoggin

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers have unanimously endorsed upgrading a 14-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River to a higher environmental classification in an acknowledgment of cleanup efforts.

Beth Ahearn from Maine Conservation Voters called the votes in both chambers “a fitting tribute” to the landmark Clean Water Act drafted by the late U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine.

Muskie grew up in Rumford, which is on the Androscoggin River. Environmentalists are convinced they can make the case for upgrading a longer section of the river but that won’t happen this year.

