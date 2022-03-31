Housing market continues to skyrocket in Maine

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Chelsea Locke has been a real estate agent for thirteen years, but lately, even she has experienced sticker shock.

“This house just went under contract last week,” said Locke, standing in front of a home in Falmouth. “Since then, we’ve had 57 showings and eleven offers.”

Eleven offers in a week would seem crazy in normal times, but lately, numbers like those have become normal.

“The logic of real estate is gone,” said Locke, who works for the Locke Group of Townsend.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, the median home price in Maine rose over 21% from last February, and the National Association of Realtors expects the market to continue to be competitive.

Some experts have speculated that a new housing bubble is being created. Rob Edgerley, the CEO of Maine Life Real Estate, says today’s circumstances are far different than they were in 2008 when the housing market crashed.

“That was brought on by people taking out too much of a mortgage and not really being qualified for those mortgages,” Edgerley said. “This market is very different. This is driven by a high amount of demand and a lot of cash that’s in the market from people putting more money down and people that are in better financial positions.”

Edgerley says the current market is being driven by high demand caused in part by a lack of inventory.

“We’re still seeing many new buyers and first-time homebuyers entering the market,” Edgerley said. “The challenge is that they’re up against extremely low inventory, and more and more people are looking for the same type of house. So it creates a very competitive situation.”

Edgerley says he does not see the current trend ending anytime soon, as he believes that demand will continue to remain high despite the rising prices.

“Unless there’s some problem with our economy overall, I don’t think we’re at risk of seeing the bubble burst anytime soon,” Edgerley said.

