Dixmont man facing charges following Bangor home burglary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Dixmont man is facing charges after a burglary at a home in Bangor.

36-year-old Clifford Dupray has been charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

Police say the homeowners interrupted the burglary on Elizabeth Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

They say after hearing noises, they went upstairs and found Dupray inside a bedroom.

Police say Dupray jumped out a window and fled on foot.

We’re told after a search, police found Dupray hiding behind a house on Thirteenth Street.

He was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

