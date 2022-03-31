Advertisement

Death of man involved in February Pittsfield standoff ruled a homicide

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The cause of death of a Pittsfield man involved in a standoff with police has been released.

The medical examiner’s office says 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle died from gunshot wounds.

They are ruling it as a homicide.

Last month, State Police were called to his home on Detroit Street in Pittsfield.

Investigators tried to get Lasselle to surrender for 12 hours.

Officials say they were involved in an armed confrontation with Lasselle, which led to his death.

Those troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these situations.

We reached out to the attorney general’s office Thursday.

They say they’re not able to comment on the case while it is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

Latest News

Mostly sunny and breezy today
According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
The temporary change is scheduled until Friday at 6 p.m..
Community Connector will temporarily pick-up, drop-off passengers along Water Street
Reciting poetry is one thing. Reciting well is quite another. In her video submission for the...
George Stevens senior to compete in “Poetry Out Loud” National Semifinals
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash
Low visibility, unsafe speed likely contributed to fatal Rome crash