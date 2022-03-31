Death of man involved in February Pittsfield standoff ruled a homicide

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The cause of death of a Pittsfield man involved in a standoff with police has been released.

The medical examiner’s office says 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle died from gunshot wounds.

They are ruling it as a homicide.

Last month, State Police were called to his home on Detroit Street in Pittsfield.

Investigators tried to get Lasselle to surrender for 12 hours.

Officials say they were involved in an armed confrontation with Lasselle, which led to his death.

Those troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these situations.

We reached out to the attorney general’s office Thursday.

They say they’re not able to comment on the case while it is being investigated.

