CrossFit Black Bear offering team fitness environment

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - CrossFit Black Bear provides a multi-faceted approach to improve physical fitness.

The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza (WABI)

“Our goal here at CrossFit Black Bear as a team is to empower people in their everyday life. We’re helping with nutrition, physical fitness of course, but also with mindset,” said Lucas Roldan-Rozas, owner.

CrossFitters can work at their own pace from all fitness levels.

“It’s really about long-term health. We want lifelong results. It’s done for everyone. If you haven’t worked out all your life or if you have a background in any fitness, we can help you,” said Roldan-Rozas.

The workouts provide an inviting, team-based environment.

“You have a bunch of people who are here for the same reason. For us, it’s to be healthy and happier,” said Roldan-Rozas.

You can find out more about the gym at CrossFitBlackBear.com.

