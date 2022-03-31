Advertisement

CrossFit Black Bear offering team fitness environment

The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - CrossFit Black Bear provides a multi-faceted approach to improve physical fitness.

The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza
The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza(WABI)

“Our goal here at CrossFit Black Bear as a team is to empower people in their everyday life. We’re helping with nutrition, physical fitness of course, but also with mindset,” said Lucas Roldan-Rozas, owner.

CrossFitters can work at their own pace from all fitness levels.

“It’s really about long-term health. We want lifelong results. It’s done for everyone. If you haven’t worked out all your life or if you have a background in any fitness, we can help you,” said Roldan-Rozas.

The workouts provide an inviting, team-based environment.

“You have a bunch of people who are here for the same reason. For us, it’s to be healthy and happier,” said Roldan-Rozas.

The facility is located between Gold Star Cleaners and FIT Physical Therapy at Old Town Plaza.

You can find out more about the gym at CrossFitBlackBear.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

Latest News

Roughly 200 gymnasts are expected to compete in the first in-person State Meet in the...
Ellsworth Elementary Middle School to host state gymnastics meet
The team’s been working since late July to get to the big stage
Black Bear cheerleaders trying to bring home another national crown
Day-of registration is $20 and is open from 9-10:30 a.m. before 11 a.m. race start
46th annual Passagassawakeag River Race set for Saturday
Paradis credited everyone involved with the program who helped the Rams achieve the No. 2 seed...
Bangor’s Quinn Paradis wins Coach of the Year honor