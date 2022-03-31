Advertisement

Craft Brew Summit returns to Maine for first time since 2020

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of craft brewers gathered at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland Thursday for the New England Craft Brew Summit. It was the first large industry event in New England since early 2020.

According to a recent survey by the Maine Brewers’ Guild, 43% of brewers reported that business was better than expected in 2021, and 87% reported optimism about their future. This follows two years of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills helped kick-off the event by speaking about how much the industry impacts Maine’s economy. There are currently 165 breweries in Maine.

Dan Kleban of Maine Beer Company talked about the challenges that brewers faced during the pandemic. He said the industry continues to face challenges, including climate change and supply chain issues.

“I think this is a moment for all of us to pat ourselves on the back, pat each other on the back. I mean, we literally didn’t know if we’re going to be an industry - those were the thoughts going through my head as a business owner , are we going to go out of business? The fact that were all sitting here today is a testament to our innovation and our resilience,” Kleban said.

“Gas is up, grains is up, hops is up, everything that it takes to make a beer and put into someone’s hand has cost more,” said Jenn Lever, president of Baxter Brewing. “Everyone has been fighting the same battles just from different parts of the state and to be able to be together and hear each other’s stories, not only in the panels but honestly just in between the sessions is something I’m really looking forward to.”

The summit features more than 20 in-depth workshops surrounding this year’s theme of Standing Out in a Crowded Marketplace.

