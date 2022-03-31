Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)(Todd Kirkland | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Gray News) – The University of Michigan’s football teamed announced on Twitter that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named an honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

The scrimmage is one of the 15 practices allowed under NCAA rules and is free for all fans, according to the university.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

He led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they fell short to the Ravens by three points. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was coaching the 49ers from 2011-2014.

The quarterback is hoping to play in the NFL again and most recently spoke with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

While Carroll believes Kaepernick deserves a second chance, he cautioned it may not be with the Seahawks, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Maine State Police say they assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a “suspicious...
Two men in custody following possible burglary in Lincoln
Dover-Foxcroft police tell us they responded to a traffic violation on park street around 7...
Two in custody following Dover-Foxcroft standoff

Latest News

A man escaped police custody while placed into a K-9 vehicle.
VIDEO: Man escapes dog cage while detained in K-9 vehicle, deputies resign
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were...
Man sentenced to 37 months in prison for role in multi-state dog fighting ring
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
TV5 tries to prank the people.
Huge storm coming this weekend! TV5 has April Fools’ Day fun