Better Chance Of Showers Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Areas of rain & fog expected overnight. Heaviest rainfall will fall between 10 PM and 3 AM. As a warm front passes through tonight, temperatures for some areas may increase a few degrees. Expecting overnight temperatures to remain on the warmer side, mostly in the 40s and some low 50s.

Ahead of a cold front that will move through on Friday morning, rain chances will increase this evening. Periods of moderate rain with even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible especially along, south & east of I-95. This is where the highest rainfall amounts will be observed with some areas picking up over 0.50″. The rest of the region should expect less than 0.25″.

Scattered showers will continue on and off through Friday. As the cold front clears, winds will turn out of the west and will begin to draw colder air into the region. Before this occurs, highs on Friday will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some locations in the mountains will see rain showers changing over to light snow showers that will last into early Saturday morning.

By Saturday, the low will be moving to our northeast, but with an area of high pressure to our south, a pressure gradient will develop over the region. This will produce breezy northwest winds that could gust up to 35 mph. Expect a lot of sunshine on Saturday with temperatures that will be very seasonable for this time of the year in the 40s.

For Sunday, clouds return to the region & winds will be MUCH lighter. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Despite having more clouds, I would say Sunday will be the pick of the weekend due to the warmer temperatures and lack of wind.

Conditions remain mostly quiet into the first half of next week with highs that will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with fog & rain showers. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. SSW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue, especially during the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. West wind at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s. A breezy NW wind will gust up to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

