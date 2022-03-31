Advice as allergy season arrives

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The warmer weather arriving in Maine is a welcome feeling for many.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, that feeling can be something completely different.

TV5 spoke with the experts about what lies ahead and how to be “feeling” your best.

“Essentially, pollen is nature’s fertilizer,” said Amy Ryder. “It floats through the air, so there’s really no way to avoid it.

Ryder owns and operates Amy’s Gardens and Greenhouses in Hampden.

“You know, things bud and bloom, and it needs the fertilizer and pollen to do all those things, all the things we love to watch and see in the summertime,” she said. “So, it’s inevitable, but there are ways to kind of avoid it and make it a little bit easier for you to live in and work in.”

“Springtime is the tree pollens,” said Dr. Rung-Chi Li, an allergist at Northern Light Health.

“If you spent a lot of time outdoors, make sure you shower and wash your hair and then change your clothes after you enter the house.”

If itchy eyes and a scratchy throat are among your spring traditions, maybe it’s time to visit the good doctor here.

“Quality of life thing, okay,” he explained. “If the allergy is so severe affecting your life, then over the counter stuff doesn’t work anymore, or you just require so much you’re struggling, then that’s about a time you come to see me.”

Many turn to medicine, but there is a longer term approach.

“Over the counter, they just help you temporarily. Yeah, so they help you see the inflammation and help with your symptoms that moment, but they won’t provide the long term protection. The allergy shots basically is the desensitization protocol. So, your immune system will be desensitized to the allergens. So, your body would get used to it, and then, so you have less symptoms, and then a lot of people have symptom free for them for many, many years.”

And maybe look on the bright side, winter is finally in the rearview mirror.

“It’s a fair trade for me as well,” said Ryder. “I like to see things green bloom, obviously I love to grow things, and that’s what spring’s all about, you know, new beginnings. And with new beginnings there comes pollen.”

