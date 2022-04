County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 206 new COVID cases being reported by the Maine CDC.

Another Mainer also died with the virus. A resident from York County.

1,695 new COVID-19 vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

438 of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.