Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity promoting ‘ridiculous deals’ on donated carpet

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity recently received a carpet donation they need a little help with.

They say they got a remarkable donation of new, unbound carpet from a local box store.

They say it was so generous they do not have room for it all and are going to have “ridiculous deals” on the carpet, even saying you will not find a better price for new carpeting.

The store is always accepting donations like the carpet and other household items to build and furnish homes.

Anyone is welcome to visit them to shop or to learn more about donating or volunteering.

”We are very grateful for this particular donation. But that being said, All donations Big or small, they’re all very, very much appreciated by the store because you know what it is that we do. Ultimately our goal is to get families that could otherwise not be able to afford so into new homes that they can,” said Dom Emery, Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Right now, they are open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make a donation to the organization or to volunteer, visit watervilleareahfh.org

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.