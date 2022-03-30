Advertisement

Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity promoting ‘ridiculous deals’ on donated carpet

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity recently received a carpet donation they need a little help with.

They say they got a remarkable donation of new, unbound carpet from a local box store.

They say it was so generous they do not have room for it all and are going to have “ridiculous deals” on the carpet, even saying you will not find a better price for new carpeting.

The store is always accepting donations like the carpet and other household items to build and furnish homes.

Anyone is welcome to visit them to shop or to learn more about donating or volunteering.

”We are very grateful for this particular donation. But that being said, All donations Big or small, they’re all very, very much appreciated by the store because you know what it is that we do. Ultimately our goal is to get families that could otherwise not be able to afford so into new homes that they can,” said Dom Emery, Waterville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Right now, they are open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make a donation to the organization or to volunteer, visit watervilleareahfh.org

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
MDEA agents say they found nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl while executing a search warrant in...
MDEA says fentanyl found in cans of beans in Corinth
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Dover-Foxcroft police tell us they responded to a traffic violation on park street around 7...
Two in custody following Dover-Foxcroft standoff
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Craft Brew Summit returns to Maine for first time since 2020
Craft Brew Summit returns to Maine for first time since 2020
Maine Housing (File)
Housing market continues to skyrocket in Maine
Glenburn girl trying out for school baseball team
Glenburn girl trying out for school baseball team
The medical examiner’s office says 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle died from gunshot wounds. (File)
Death of man involved in February Pittsfield standoff ruled a homicide
Allergy season arrives.
Advice as allergy season arrives