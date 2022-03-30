Advertisement

A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Monday afternoon in the Sebasticook River,...
Search continues for man in Sebasticook River in Clinton, name released

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Nearly 5,000% increase in seized fentanyl-laced pills in the US between 2018 and 2021, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap to Gov. Whitmer
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup