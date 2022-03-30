Plenty of Sunshine This Afternoon, Clouds & A Few Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine this afternoon with a few high clouds moving in as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will get back to more seasonable levels with highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Clouds will continue to move into the area tonight with a chance for some light snow or light wintry mix showers after midnight. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

Clouds will be more prevalent as we head into our Thursday. Low pressure, over the Great Lakes Region, will push a warm front towards the region during the day. This will give us a chance for some showers throughout the day. It will be cold enough initially that any showers during the early to mid-morning will fall as light snow or light wintry mix but as the day progresses and temperatures warm, any light snow or wintry mix will change to just a few scattered rain showers by late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° tomorrow afternoon. Showers will become more numerous Thursday night into Friday as low pressure moves through the region. It looks like the bulk of the showers will move out by early Friday afternoon with drier weather expected later in the day. Temperatures will be milder Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Drier and seasonable weather will move in as we head into the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny. A few high clouds moving in later this afternoon. Highs between 35°-47°, coolest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Light snow and wintry mix showers possible after midnight. Lows between 25°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or wintry mix showers possible during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially during the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

