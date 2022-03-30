Advertisement

Snowmobile trailer stolen from Greenway Equipment Sales in Hermon

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The people at Greenway Equipment Sales in Hermon are asking for help in finding a stolen snowmobile trailer.

Co-owner Tyler Smith says Tuesday around 4 a.m. their surveillance cameras show a truck driving away with their snowmobile trailer.

It contained two Arctic Cat 2004 snowmobiles, one red and one green.

They say the truck entered the lot through the Freedom Park and Modern Pest parking lot and cut down trees to access it.

After taking the trailer the truck pulled back out heading towards Hermon.

”We expect some security risk, fortunately we haven’t had a lot over the years but these things do happen. We’ll probably have to look at our security system a little tighter, we might look at some fencing and some stuff like that,” said Smith.

They ask you to call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office or local police if you have any information.

