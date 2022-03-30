Advertisement

Senator Angus King Interviews Maine Veterans for Project with the Library of Congress

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Senator Angus King is conducting a series of interviews with Maine Veterans as part of a project for the Library of Congress

The Project called “Answering the Call: Maine’s Veteran Voices” seeks to share the stories and reflections of the lives, selfless service, and sacrifice of Maine’s veteran community. Senator King interviews one veteran a month to share their experience in the military and how it changed their lives.

“Mark Twain once said history doesn’t always repeat itself but it usually rhymes, and I have found that to be true and you learn so much from the experience of other people,” said Sen. King. “And of course we can study the history of World War 2, or the Vietnam Era, and read what the policymakers were thinking, but it’s also important to understand what the people on the front lines were experiencing and learning.”

Senator King stressed the importance of preserving Maine’s veterans stories.

The first veteran Senator King Interviewed recently passed away. All of Senator King’s interviews will be preserved at the library of congress, you can also watch the interviews on Senator King’s YouTube Channel.

If you are a veteran or know of one who would like to be interviewed, Contact Teague Morris at (207) 622-8292

