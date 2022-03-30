Sale of cocktails to-go extended through March 2025
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Cocktails to-go are here to stay in Maine, at least for the next three years.
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill on Tuesday extending the sale of cocktails to-go until March 30, 2025.
The state legislature passed the measure last week.
Maine began allowing restaurants and bars to sell to-go cocktails early in the pandemic to help provide some economic relief.
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent.
