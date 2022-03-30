Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor was electrical in nature and the sprinkler system had been shut off.

Last month, fire departments from all over Hancock, Penobscot Counties and beyond were called to the Bluenose on Eden Street.

When they got there, flames were coming through the roof of the building.

The fire destroyed an annex building. The main structure of the inn was not affected.

There were no injuries to any employees or firefighters.

Officials say the loss has been estimated at approximately $10 million.

