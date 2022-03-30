Advertisement

Northern Light Health celebrating surgeons during Women’s History Month

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With March being Women’s History Month and Wednesday being National Doctors Day, we’re shining the spotlight on some Mainers who fall into both of those categories.

“I actually knew I wanted to be a surgeon for as long as I can remember. When I was 10 or 12 I decided I was the sports medicine trainer for our elementary team and if someone had an ankle sprain, I would try to help them with it,” said Jessica Aronowitz, MD.

There was never any doubt in Aronowitz’s mind she would grow up to be a surgeon.

She had plenty of male role models in her life, including her physician father, but her dreams really clicked into place when she tore her ACL playing basketball in college.

“The team physician and orthopedic surgeon was a woman. She was the first person that I encountered that was like, ‘You can do this, you should do this. Clearly you’re passionate about it. Here’s how I do it. Here’s how I balance,’” said Aronowitz.

Aronowitz specializes in shoulder surgery at Northern Light Orthopedics. Three of the five orthopedic surgeons are female. But, that figure is just 10% nationally.

“Anyone that wants to be an orthopedic surgeon could be physically capable of doing the surgeries. I think breaking down that stereotype, exposing people to a high-quality musculoskeletal education and then role models and mentors,” said Aronowitz.

For any young woman who may be considering a career in surgery, Aronowitz’s advice is simple: “I would say go for it. Do whatever it is that you love to do, because it’s going to make your life more satisfying and enjoyable. Work hard and and I’d say go for it.”

