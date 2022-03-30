Millinocket native, WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a very special day for Millinocket native George McCluskey.

The World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday!

Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center went all out to celebrate the resident staff call “the sweetest man ever.”

McCluskey was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from as far away as Florida and Rhode Island to be there for the occasion.

Warm apple pie and vanilla ice cream was served up as a special treat.

His kids say this is the most they’ve seen him smile in years.

“It’s awesome. It is just awesome. Who would’ve thought? But, he made a promise to me years ago. He said something about, you know, he’s been around a long time. He’s had a good life. And I said, ‘Dad you’re not going anywhere.’ He said, ‘Doll, I’m not going anywhere until I’m 100.’ And I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to it,’” said Jean Sheehan, McCluskey’s daughter.

“It makes me feel like a young man again!” What’s the secret to 100 years? “I don’t know, to tell you the truth. I just like it,” said McCluskey.

There were no shortage of gifts for the guest of honor.

The retired petty officer second class was presented with a letter of recognition from the Navy Reserve Center in Bangor.

His son Jed honored him with a speech documenting his time serving during World War II.

McCluskey also got a flag that flew over the State Capitol in honor of his birthday, and a Quilt of Valor.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.