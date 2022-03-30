Maine lawmakers OK bill to ensure student transcript access

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has enacted a proposal to make sure students and graduates in the state are able to get access to their own transcripts.

The Senate voted in favor of the proposal from Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic on Tuesday.

The bill requires postsecondary schools in the state to provide transcripts or diplomas to students if they need them for reasons such as applying for a job or furthering their education.

Supporters say the proposal is also designed to prompt the students and schools to open communication about any past-due fees or debts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.