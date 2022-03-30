Maine football opens spring practice

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine opened its spring practice season with new head coach Jordan Stevens at the helm.

The Black Bears’ spring schedule culminates with the team’s Spring Game on Saturday April 23 at 11:30 a.m. (WABI)

Players and coaches were eager to get back on the field with new playmakers after the off-season training program.

“Since my arrival with our training this off-season, guys have done a great job over the past nine weeks to get to this point. It feels great to get out here to get around the players,” said Stevens, head coach.

“I’m always excited to have new guys. The more talent we have, the better we’re going to be. I passed to Rohan Jones, and he made a great play. A lot of freshman are having their first off-season, where a lot of guys are stepping into roles. With graduating seniors, it’s always next man up. We’re looking to fill some spots, and some guys are playing pretty well so far,” said Joe Fagnano, senior quarterback.

