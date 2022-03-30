Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

Maine coronavirus statistics as of March 30, 2022
Maine coronavirus statistics as of March 30, 2022(WABI, MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the last 24 hours, the state has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Maine CDC reports 98 people are in the hospital with the virus, up four from on Tuesday

Eighteen people are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

Both of those numbers are up one from Tuesday.

Another Mainer has died from COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 291 new cases.

