Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the last 24 hours, the state has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Maine CDC reports 98 people are in the hospital with the virus, up four from on Tuesday

Eighteen people are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

Both of those numbers are up one from Tuesday.

Another Mainer has died from COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also 291 new cases.

