Maine close to approving education cost stabilization fund

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are closer to approving a proposal to try to ensure education funding in future years.

The proposal would create the Education Fair Share Fund, which supporters describe as a stabilization fund that would serve as a safety net if future administrations don’t meet the 55% funding threshold.

Backers of the proposal say the state has a longstanding obligation to fund 55% of kindergarten through high school public education costs.

The Maine House of Representatives voted in favor of the proposal from Democratic Rep. Raegan LaRochelle of Augusta on Tuesday by a wide margin.

