Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s at the corner of Park Street and North Street.
UPDATE: Police say stand-off in Dover-Foxcroft is no longer active
Fire at the Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Officials determine cause of Bluenose Inn fire
Flagpole of Freedom concept art
Founder of Wreaths Across America unveils plans for world tallest flagpole for Downeast Maine
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Melissa Keller
Thorndike woman faces nine charges after police chase ends in crash in Montville

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned from the U.S House of Representatvies after...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom